Pepsico (PEP) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Upped Its Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; North Point Portfolio Managers Continues to Hold Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.74. About 81,002 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 12,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 130,315 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, up from 117,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 352,003 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 26,715 shares to 141,903 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,714 shares to 109,745 shares, valued at $21.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,022 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).