Pepsico (PEP) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.26 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Bank Of The West Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 10,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 107,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 3.07M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,777 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 40,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.1. About 727,435 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,147 shares to 296,530 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.