Pepsico (PEP) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $411,628; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Stake by $432,086

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $97.03. About 2.10M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 315,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.64M, down from 318,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 1.67M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG) by 793,235 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $52.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical C (TKPYY) by 463,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,813 were accumulated by Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co owns 223,660 shares. North Mngmt Corp has 166,729 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 25,633 shares. Delta Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 2.62% or 33,177 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel Incorporated has 2.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 95,187 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Azimuth Capital Management holds 1.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 222,948 shares. Hills Financial Bank & Tru Company owns 48,174 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 10,370 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.19% or 4,387 shares. 2,648 were accumulated by Bell Financial Bank. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 6,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 915,747 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.73% or 3.55M shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.47 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86 million for 34.65 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

