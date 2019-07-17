Pepsico (PEP) Holder Bislett Management Has Trimmed Holding; Intact Investment Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lifted by $1.27 Million as Market Value Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 37,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.92M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 3.60M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited holds 34,116 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 48,250 were accumulated by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 105,651 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 30,336 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 38,551 shares. 58,320 are held by Synovus Fincl. Charter Trust Company owns 11,524 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 13,745 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 29,119 shares. Foster And Motley reported 48,775 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv invested in 0.51% or 11,004 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vision Capital invested in 0.42% or 7,929 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.26% or 10,382 shares in its portfolio.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,300 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

