Pepsico (PEP) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Raised Its Stake by $412,238; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 4.40 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability owns 1.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,425 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beach Counsel Pa reported 1,789 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,203 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 5,628 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2,710 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,556 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp invested in 306,525 shares or 1.36% of the stock. 4,352 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Vestor Capital Lc has invested 1.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Co has 7,003 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Limited has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Assetmark owns 7,437 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na owns 1.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,128 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares to 13,677 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Etf Tr by 66,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,913 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).