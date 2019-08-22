Pepsico (PEP) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Raised Position by $335,744 as Share Value Rose; Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Decreased Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 1.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $155.74. About 1.11 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,583 shares. Northeast Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,173 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 16,050 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.73M shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 5,700 were accumulated by Holderness. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Natl Trust Com owns 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,491 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 1,174 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Mngmt stated it has 13,241 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iowa Fincl Bank invested in 0.16% or 2,147 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 4,034 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 87,658 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bearish Sentiment Builds on Deere Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 11,201 shares to 9,935 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 106,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ).