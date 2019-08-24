Pepsico (PEP) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Its Holding by $1.10 Million; Terex New (TEX) Share Price Declined While 13D Management Lifted by $3.29 Million Its Holding

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 171,810 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, down from 180,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 732,871 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc owns 697,814 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 435,821 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Mirador Capital Prns Ltd Partnership owns 10,081 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Moreover, Axa has 0.03% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 232,100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 342 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 12,932 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 227,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & has 200 shares. Stifel Finance owns 14,277 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 72,533 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 51,058 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.35% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $19,128 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. BARR KEVIN A also bought $235 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Wednesday, July 10. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Cap Gru owns 2,056 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 2,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Selway Asset Mgmt invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 15,384 shares or 0.8% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.48M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. First Merchants accumulated 58,580 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Penobscot Mgmt reported 49,412 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 129,739 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tirschwell Loewy invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.28% or 42,631 shares. Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,266 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cortland Assocs Mo has 1,756 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

