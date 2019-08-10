Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Raised Its Stake by $767,258; As Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Share Value Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 184,633 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.71M, down from 186,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 130,713 shares. Leisure Cap, California-based fund reported 7,048 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1,567 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd holds 259,898 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,030 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 6,969 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,723 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc holds 6,351 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yhb Advsrs holds 2.23% or 58,924 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 46,000 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc owns 5,107 shares. Wright Invsts invested 0.65% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 62,842 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,951 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 17,865 shares to 200,914 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Cost and Tariff Woes Mar Clorox’s (CLX) Earnings in Q4? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alio Gold Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. second-quarter labor costs gain smallest in 1-1/2 years – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro reports smaller loss on cost cuts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.