Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Stake; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Td Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.15 Million

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 5.80M shares traded or 36.47% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1050.58. About 86,648 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,535 shares to 90,031 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,808 were reported by Shufro Rose And Com Limited Liability Corp. Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 110,291 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3,500 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dean Investment Associate Lc has 0.51% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,211 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability reported 45,364 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 50 shares. Hrt Llc, New York-based fund reported 898 shares. Private Mngmt has 1.13% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Vanguard Group invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.57% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 7,779 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fiera reported 404,674 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.15% or 1,386 shares.

