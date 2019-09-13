Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position; Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $1.24 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 816,975 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.03. About 2.06M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.67 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares to 127,191 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $40.80M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.