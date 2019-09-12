Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Cut Its Stake; Eii Capital Management Decreased Udr Com (UDR) Stake by $427,064

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 37,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.57M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 5.01M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership owns 12,096 shares. Brookstone Management owns 24,308 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 67,500 were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd invested in 2.16% or 95,504 shares. Pictet Commercial Bank Tru reported 56,958 shares stake. 2,608 were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Conning Inc stated it has 1.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Holt Capital Advsrs Dba Holt Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,225 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company reported 14,082 shares. Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 157,865 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Llc has 9,609 shares.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28 million for 22.99 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.