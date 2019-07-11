Pepsico (PEP) Holder Aspiriant Has Trimmed Position by $376,370 as Stock Price Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose While Duquesne Family Office Has Upped Its Holding

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 30,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50 million, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $379.78. About 3.55 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp owns 198,204 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Axa accumulated 906,874 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 81,021 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.57% stake. Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested in 0.52% or 30,124 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenview Bankshares Dept accumulated 55,906 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 1,776 shares. 3.07 million were accumulated by Bessemer. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 0.14% stake. The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). St Germain D J Company Inc holds 1.43% or 106,897 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability Co invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,965 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd reported 26,667 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,080 shares to 12,871 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 28,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 128,904 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Company De stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fred Alger Inc holds 687,315 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 858 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miles Capital has invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Sns Financial Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,626 shares. Northern owns 4.95 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 23,345 are owned by Acg Wealth. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 65,135 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & invested in 0.1% or 1,215 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.24% or 1,490 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 630 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.