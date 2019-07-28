Pepsico (PEP) Holder Aspiriant Has Cut Its Stake by $376,370; Rockland Trust Co Upped Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $317,880 as Stock Value Declined

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 30,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,190 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, up from 133,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo Talks Balancing Profitability and Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Inc accumulated 109,727 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 3,564 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 111,259 are held by Greenleaf. 121,278 are owned by Washington. Blackrock holds 100.95 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,985 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Motco has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hamel Associate reported 10,111 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 755,937 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,080 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 737,451 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 119,500 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt holds 32,592 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,408 shares to 122,689 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 17,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International (BNDX) by 15,817 shares to 47,918 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,987 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Ser reported 1.45% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartline Investment Corporation holds 0.18% or 9,615 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 2,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has invested 1.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). S&Co Incorporated has 19,995 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 424,962 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Washington Tru holds 0.54% or 164,609 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Caprock Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parsec Mngmt holds 27,789 shares. Synovus Financial owns 65,428 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 78,780 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. $48,650 worth of stock was sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.