Pepsico (PEP) Holder Alethea Capital Management Lowered Holding by $548,756; As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Holding

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 70,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 42,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 112,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.79M market cap company. The stock increased 6.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.41 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 464,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint Inc stated it has 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kcm Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 52,939 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 5,000 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 57,141 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.56M shares. Private Harbour Mngmt Counsel Ltd owns 15,265 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bislett Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 70,000 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.53% or 400,836 shares. Telemus Cap Llc has 39,122 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has invested 2.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Wealth Advisors owns 8,483 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia/The (NYSE:BNS) by 7,372 shares to 90,268 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Iii In (MYI) by 35,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

