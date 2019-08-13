Pepsico (PEP) Holder Advisors Preferred Has Raised Holding by $409,798 as Market Valuation Rose; Private Capital Management Maintains Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.92 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 895,415 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 57,955 shares to 97,793 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 27,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,349 shares, and cut its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.