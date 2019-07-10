Pepsico Ord (PEP) Holder Everence Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.33 Million; Vision Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) as Share Price Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Ord (PEP) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,827 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 29,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90M shares traded or 62.14% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.25M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Fincl Bank holds 5,905 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management holds 10,977 shares. South State Corp accumulated 28,220 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sky Invest Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,384 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,950 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Glob Investors has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lathrop invested 3.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Maryland-based Heritage Mngmt has invested 0.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky-based Farmers Retail Bank has invested 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 282,145 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Excalibur Mgmt invested in 15,082 shares. 123,859 are owned by First Long Island Limited Liability. Park Natl Oh reported 46,858 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 1,857 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Ord (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,112 shares to 10,774 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Cl A Ord (NYSE:APH) by 4,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,810 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc holds 6,677 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or stated it has 3.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mcf Advisors Lc has 5,560 shares. Clark Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 16,899 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Girard Prtnrs Ltd owns 30,784 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. North Point Managers Corp Oh has invested 2.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wallington Asset Management Limited holds 2.09% or 65,331 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 425,315 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trust Communications Of Virginia Va owns 116,533 shares. Beach Mgmt Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,765 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.06% or 87,207 shares in its portfolio.

