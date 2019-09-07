PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Both PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo Inc. 127 2.96 N/A 8.44 15.14 Primo Water Corporation 14 1.69 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PepsiCo Inc. and Primo Water Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo Inc. 0.00% 96.7% 17% Primo Water Corporation 0.00% -53.6% -16.9%

Volatility and Risk

PepsiCo Inc. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Primo Water Corporation’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PepsiCo Inc. Its rival Primo Water Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Primo Water Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PepsiCo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PepsiCo Inc. and Primo Water Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Primo Water Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Primo Water Corporation’s potential upside is 33.41% and its consensus price target is $17.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of PepsiCo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Primo Water Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are PepsiCo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Primo Water Corporation has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PepsiCo Inc. -1.08% -3.08% 0.45% 15.33% 11.94% 15.69% Primo Water Corporation 6.64% 14.76% -3.46% 13.53% -13.78% 5.42%

For the past year PepsiCo Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Primo Water Corporation.

Summary

PepsiCo Inc. beats Primo Water Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Mist Twst, and Mug brands; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices. The companyÂ’s Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Doritos, Cheetos, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Emperador, Saladitas, Sabritas, LayÂ’s, Rosquinhas Mabel, and Tostitos brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Gatorade, Toddy, Mirinda, Manzanita Sol, H2oh!, and Diet Pepsi brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Walkers, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Pepsi Max, Mirinda, Diet Pepsi, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Chudo, Agusha, and Domik v Derevne brands. The companyÂ’s Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and Tropicana brands; and tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers. The Primo Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s products and services were offered at approximately 46,000 combined retail locations. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.