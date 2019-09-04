PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Reaches $137.67 52-Week High; Pzena Investment Management Has 2.35 Sentiment

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 40 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 17 sold and reduced their equity positions in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 11.18 million shares, down from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pzena Investment Management Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 29 New Position: 11.

The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) hit a new 52-week high and has $143.18 target or 4.00% above today’s $137.67 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $192.49 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $143.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.70 billion more. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 327,400 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $192.49 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PepsiCo, Inc. shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets accumulated 1.19M shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Incorporated invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Llc owns 2.76M shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Amer Money Management Limited Liability holds 2.03% or 29,839 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 2,324 shares. Confluence Invest Management Lc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.20 million shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited has 1.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 144,544 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,539 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Wealth Advisors stated it has 8,483 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of The West reported 25,633 shares. Garde Capital invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Godsey And Gibb Associates has 121,964 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.95 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $568.37 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.

