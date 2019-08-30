PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Reaches $136.48 After 9.00% Down Move; Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Has 2.5 Sentiment

The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 552,361 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22BThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $190.82 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $124.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PEP worth $17.17B less.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 6 reduced and sold their holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.75 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $190.82 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PepsiCo, Inc. shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 5,400 shares stake. Massachusetts Service Ma has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 726,066 shares. Hrt Ltd Company accumulated 49,020 shares. Davis R M stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tanaka Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.35% or 3,654 shares. Elm Limited Liability Corp holds 2,555 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 173,780 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,522 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability owns 33,482 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited stated it has 29,772 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru Com reported 413 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 0.17% stake. 10,370 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Management Ca.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.