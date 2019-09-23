PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) EPS Estimated At $1.50; Shorts at Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Lowered By 2.67%

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) had a decrease of 2.67% in short interest. LLEX’s SI was 8.27 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.67% from 8.50 million shares previously. With 594,800 avg volume, 14 days are for Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s short sellers to cover LLEX’s short positions. The SI to Lilis Energy Inc’s float is 17.05%. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.0139 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3913. About shares traded. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) has declined 93.42% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LLEX News: 27/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Grizzly #2H And Lion #3H IP24 Rate; 09/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Appointment of Nicholas Steinsberger to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – LILIS RECEIVED CASH CONSIDERATION IN EXCHANGE FOR GRANTING SALT CREEK OPTIONS TO PROVIDE CERTAIN NATURAL GAS MIDSTREAM SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 3.5% Position in Lilis Energy; 03/04/2018 – Lilis Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – SALT CREEK’S SYSTEM WILL BE CONSTRUCTED, MANAGED AND OPERATED BY ARM MIDSTREAM MANAGEMENT, LLC, AN AFFILIATE OF ARM ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – MIDSTREAM SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN MARCH 2018; 23/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream, an Arm Energy Holdings’ Affiliate; 10/04/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC LLEX.A SAYS RONALD D. ORMAND APPOINTED CEO; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC LLEX.A : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.5 FROM $7.5

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 3 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 5.66% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. PEP’s profit would be $2.10 billion giving it 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, PepsiCo, Inc.’s analysts see -2.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $188.35 billion. The Company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay??s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. It has a 14.91 P/E ratio. The company??s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, Cap??n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Canopy Growthâ€™s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PepsiCo, Inc. shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rmb Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 10,869 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability holds 26,110 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 8.89M shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 68,407 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 2.98% or 2.27 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stewart Patten Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,488 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,773 shares. S R Schill Assocs has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0.99% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 22,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,205 shares. 43,816 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.95 million. The firm holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.