Pepsico Inc/Nc (PEP) Holding Increased by Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) as Share Price Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc/Nc (PEP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 8,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 242,060 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, up from 233,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc/Nc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9134% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 456,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 461,700 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.47 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 55,256 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bell Bancorp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 1.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Tru invested 1.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Order Of Foresters reported 750 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mathes Incorporated reported 28,845 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 2.57% or 69,407 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 19,118 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 9,958 shares. Grimes And Incorporated has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stack Fincl Mgmt reported 214,988 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 1.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 233,870 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6,211 shares to 146,255 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 38,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,346 shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 42,600 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 76,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,142 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 688 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 39,946 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 410,154 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 27,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Creative Planning holds 25,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 70,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 88,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Northern Corporation invested in 7.97 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Stratos Wealth has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 18,298 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 198,012 shares.