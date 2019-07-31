Pepsico Common (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Country Trust Bank Increased Its Position; Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Valuation Declined While Pointstate Capital LP Has Trimmed by $88.90 Million Its Position

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Common (PEP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,717 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, up from 195,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 1.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $347.35. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.03 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 161,670 shares to 401,210 shares, valued at $153.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Incorporated has invested 2.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 2,548 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 123,858 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 68,237 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Finance holds 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 557,026 shares. Thompson Invest Management has invested 1.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westfield Cap Mngmt Commerce Lp holds 1.67% or 575,535 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assocs holds 8,038 shares. Johnson Grp Inc holds 3,111 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 1,075 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,080 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,250 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management holds 0.37% or 1,265 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp New Common (NYSE:USB) by 47,531 shares to 564,941 shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 26,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,177 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Energy Select Etf (XLE).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.35% or 4,700 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services accumulated 1,754 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paradigm Ltd holds 1.6% or 34,400 shares. Blume invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Heartland Consultants reported 3,768 shares stake. Horan Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clean Yield Group Inc holds 22,315 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe Co has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lvw Llc reported 26,412 shares. Pggm has 1.33M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Sonata Group holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,056 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 300 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 7,180 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0.32% or 28,999 shares. First Financial Corp In has invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).