Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) Position Has Boosted by Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) by 828.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, up from 170,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 6.24M shares traded or 47.75% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Backs 2018 View; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold LTD; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – MINE RESCUE TEAMS WERE IMMEDIATELY MOBILISED AND THREE EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN LOCATED AND HAVE BEEN INTERACTING WITH RESCUE TEAMS; 15/05/2018 – PLATINUM WEEK-Sibanye-Stillwater will close loss-making output at Lonmin -executive; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROCESS OF SELECTING A NEW INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM FOR GROUP WILL COMMENCE FOLLOWING AGM ON 30 MAY 2018; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FOUR OF TEN RESCUED HAVE SUCCUMBED TO THEIR INJURIES AND PASSED AWAY; SIX EMPLOYEES ARE IN HOSPITAL; 04/05/2018 – South Africa’s Sibanye to replace KPMG as auditor in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 16.5% of Votes Disapprove of Remuneration Policy

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.97 million shares to 371,031 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 250,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,466 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

