Pepsico Com (PEP) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Valuation Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 16,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 1.84 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 194,134 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.67 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.10 million shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,483 shares. British Columbia Investment has 0.53% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 495,130 shares. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Florida-based First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Service has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miller Invest Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,631 shares. Bollard Group Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jennison Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 87,578 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.81% or 20,924 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 870,641 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Glob Lc has 34,321 shares. Leavell Investment holds 0.23% or 16,832 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,323 shares.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Industries to Withdraw Chicago Stock Exchange Listing – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Winnebago Sold Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95M for 8.14 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $73,950 was made by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rex Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 10,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 14,067 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 22,967 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Quantitative Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 204,816 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,727 shares in its portfolio. 1.86 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 76,918 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 0% or 13,600 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 444,358 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 894,230 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $134.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).