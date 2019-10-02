Pepsico Com (PEP) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 289,355 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.94 million, down from 306,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.79. About 1.13 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 38,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 148,958 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80M, up from 110,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 3.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Golub Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 307,156 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,078 shares. American Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 5.88M shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,145 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sns Financial Grp Incorporated Limited has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Private Tru reported 0.84% stake. Cetera Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% or 67,650 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 6,066 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 17,210 shares stake. Murphy Capital Management Inc invested in 1.68% or 80,806 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.47 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated stated it has 8,833 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. American Century Companies Inc accumulated 1.51 million shares. Mendel Money reported 30,325 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.44M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 570,015 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs holds 7,770 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15 shares. Company Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 812,943 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 10.27M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,165 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cadinha And Lc has 8,470 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 9.77 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 0.18% or 3,542 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company holds 1,527 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 677,420 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,350 shares to 326,900 shares, valued at $22.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation New (NYSE:DVN) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

