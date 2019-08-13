Pepsico Com (PEP) Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Upped Position by $884,500; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $860,776 as Stock Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 3,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 31,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.58M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 85,025 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 77,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.92M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 54,910 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $244.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Lc accumulated 5,066 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parnassus Invests Ca has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fulton Bancshares Na owns 1,263 shares. 7,965 are owned by Hartwell J M Lp. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.31% or 2,700 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability accumulated 86 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davis R M has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evermay Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Williams Jones & Associates Lc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 961,789 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.30 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 7,999 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,775 shares to 750,483 shares, valued at $40.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,077 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).