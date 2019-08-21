Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Value Rose While Montag A & Associates Has Upped by $1.42 Million Its Position; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 129,489 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 117,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 1.60M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 800,493 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,412 were reported by Lvw Ltd Company. Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.63% or 18,033 shares. 26,081 are held by Peninsula Asset. Excalibur Management Corp stated it has 2.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,503 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 2,964 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 33,290 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,050 shares. Security National Tru Co invested in 1.41% or 35,889 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 2.15 million shares. Amer Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.83% or 12,223 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 1.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.52% or 23,251 shares. Burney Communications invested in 61,692 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 14,088 shares to 5,660 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Index (IWB) by 5,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,751 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.