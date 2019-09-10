Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Value Rose While Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $1.60 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 1.42M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 41,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $218.83. About 966,369 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.48% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 139,292 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lifeplan Inc holds 3,077 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cap Guardian Trust holds 3,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Osborne Prns Llc holds 0.05% or 1,244 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 1St Source Bank has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 80,331 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 1,321 shares. Korea Corp invested in 0.33% or 384,965 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.6% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,332 shares. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Harvest Capital Mgmt invested in 4,427 shares. Hudock owns 557 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38,825 shares to 1,365 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 59,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset owns 22,132 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 724,470 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Savings Bank holds 2.35% or 16,113 shares. Summit Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 3,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Management invested 1.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has 3.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 280,202 shares. Finance Pro Inc owns 1,920 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 207,109 shares. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 307,160 shares. 57,467 are owned by Patten & Patten Inc Tn. The Maryland-based Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 789,223 shares. California-based Tiemann Advsrs has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Bank holds 82,186 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,053 shares to 135,135 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).