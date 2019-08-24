Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding Upped by Pinebridge Investments Lp; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted Holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) as Share Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) by 185.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 4.11 million shares traded or 107.02% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 4,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 295,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.26M, up from 291,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W accumulated 162,500 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 603,371 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 102,642 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 18,463 shares in its portfolio. 16.48 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com owns 6.14 million shares. Wilen Investment Mgmt holds 36,300 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 4,894 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. S&T Financial Bank Pa holds 607,072 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 71,905 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 44,232 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 100,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA) by 237,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why American Axle Slumped as Much as 12.5% Monday – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For American Axle & Mfg Hldgs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 66,863 shares to 202,009 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,953 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L).