Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding Has Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc; Pultegroup (Phm) (PHM) Share Value Rose While Greenhaven Associates Cut by $40.48 Million Its Stake

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 165,718 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.73 million, up from 162,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (PHM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 5.53M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.94M, down from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup (Phm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 3.44 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $256.26M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 194,036 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 147,743 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Com reported 52,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.55% stake. Hartford Invest Communications has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hexavest reported 0.51% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 716,469 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 889,221 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has 38,134 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,434 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 145,885 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 36,363 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 786,304 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 542,756 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management owns 25,560 shares.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Com (NYSE:ALK) by 14,176 shares to 5,624 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Val Etf (IWD) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,918 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

