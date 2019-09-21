Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Valuation Rose While Jbf Capital Raised Holding by $2.55 Million; Polygon Management LTD Has Lifted Its National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stake by $729,246 as Shares Rose

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.40 million shares traded or 216.71% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 12,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 1.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 161,503 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc owns 107,262 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.17% or 105,967 shares. Bristol John W Ny accumulated 477,389 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com stated it has 14,031 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated has 25,541 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,787 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Connors Investor Svcs reported 220,238 shares. First City Cap Mngmt has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mendel Money Management has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blue Chip Prns reported 2.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Northstar has invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 7.76 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 648,360 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 10.35M shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Strs Ohio reported 43,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 16,873 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 41,477 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 51,762 shares stake. Gsa Capital Llp reported 0.09% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 74,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 33,560 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Company. 56,000 were accumulated by Teton Advsr. Ameritas Inc invested in 0% or 6,430 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 264,922 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 11.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn).