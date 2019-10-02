Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Valuation Rose While Jbf Capital Has Lifted Stake by $2.55 Million; As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 3.28 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 101,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 401,380 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, up from 299,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 265,149 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 65,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 44,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,732 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Roark, Jimmy John’s, Landry’s, Adams Street, Balance Point, Carlyle, VSS – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

