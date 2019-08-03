Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Jbf Capital Raised by $2.38 Million Its Stake; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $786,904

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48M shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa invested in 6,140 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Argi Inv Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0.98% or 60,229 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,734 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 106,769 shares stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc holds 6,983 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 29,209 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 40,311 are held by Pineno Levin Ford Asset. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,414 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 927,749 shares. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 10,904 shares. Paradigm Ltd Liability Corp has 1.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 34,400 shares. Covington Advsr owns 8,648 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 19,600 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors accumulated 530 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Primecap Mngmt Co Ca reported 68.84 million shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Incorporated invested in 333,282 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Com holds 10,353 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 59,021 are held by Jefferies Ltd Llc. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.76 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pnc Fin Ser reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 43,547 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 196,633 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Company has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 43,295 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. North Star Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 80,961 shares.