Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Lifted Position; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.67. About 2.51M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03M, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 515,498 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 79,965 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.05% or 137,410 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,291 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Element Capital Ltd, New York-based fund reported 19,425 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 0.02% or 9,060 shares. Weatherstone Capital reported 0.45% stake. Azimuth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,625 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Creative Planning invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 425 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated owns 548 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 13,855 shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,375 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $46.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).