Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Position Has Lifted by Jbf Capital Inc; Scge Management LP Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $16.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 4.11M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $198.86. About 9.60 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Advsr Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 13,552 shares. Nwi LP owns 300,000 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Incorporated invested in 13,415 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 1,931 were accumulated by Lateef Management Ltd Partnership. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.24% or 10,496 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.02M shares. Cadence Bancshares Na reported 2,457 shares stake. Bender Robert And reported 4.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lord Abbett Limited Company holds 200,921 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Heartland Consultants reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Putnam Ltd Liability owns 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.52M shares. Karp Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 18,759 were accumulated by Private Trust Co Na. Bellecapital International Ltd, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,246 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35M. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy for the New Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims reported 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 29,368 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc. 15,977 are owned by Security Bancorp Of So Dak. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 24,643 shares. 17,326 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 1.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated owns 821,834 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 5.53 million shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Leavell Investment has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bell Comml Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,648 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 583,152 shares. M Hldgs Securities stated it has 50,661 shares. Optimum Advsr invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).