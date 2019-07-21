Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holding Increased by Jbf Capital Inc; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 5.02M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 40,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 279,386 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 320,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 4.25 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Company has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,583 shares. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 33,508 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.59% or 26,103 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.83% or 222,948 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated owns 25,385 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. American Natl Co Tx invested in 123,390 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 6.63M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 1.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,187 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated reported 242,928 shares stake. Moreover, Mckinley Management Ltd Com Delaware has 2.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 250,111 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc owns 1.72% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 93,999 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 57,141 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc holds 3.22% or 72,149 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beacon Grp has 11,209 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors accumulated 8,004 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 16,626 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 18,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Capital Global Investors holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 353,629 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 40,501 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 77,560 shares. 2.68 million are held by Legal And General Gru Plc. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.04% stake. New York-based American International Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sigma Inv Counselors has 0.09% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Earnest Prtn Limited holds 43,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.32M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Co has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 2.42M shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).