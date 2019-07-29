Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (KPFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.13 29.03 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 665 4.16 N/A 7.08 99.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2 6 5 2.38

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $623.23 average price target and a -20.08% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.08% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. shares. Competitively, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. -14.52% -25.05% 0% 0% 0% -33.27% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. -0.52% -0.9% 17.72% 43.84% 66.07% 63.48%

For the past year Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. has -33.27% weaker performance while Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 63.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales segments. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name. The Restaurant segment operates Sumiyaki Steak Kuni restaurants that serve steaks; Kodawari Tonkatsu Katsukitei restaurant, which provides pork cutlet dishes; and Ushitan Sendai Natori, a beef tender store. The Ikinari Steak segment operates steak stores. The Product Sales segment sells frozen pepper rice, dressings, uncured ham, and chopsticks, as well as sauces for pork cutlets. The company operates 449 pepper lunch stores, 18 restaurants, and 188 Ikinari steak stores. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.