Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (KPFS) Is At $3.13 Formed Wedge; Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Casella Waste Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the shares of CWST in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. See Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31 New Target: $36 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems Announces Signing of Asset Purchase Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Casella (CWST) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Casella Waste (CWST) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Greif (GEF) Stock Down 15% YTD: Will It Make a Comeback? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 103,604 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing