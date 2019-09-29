Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Shareholder Northern Trust Has Boosted Stake by $2.66 Million; Ballentine Partners Has Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 166,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 4.64M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.93M, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 2.31M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 3,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,124 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 11,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 120,020 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $95.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 265,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,029 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “People’s United to buy United Financial Bancorp for $759M in stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “People’s United Financial: A Small-Scale Giant In The Banking Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Gains Momentum With BSB Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 298.43 million shares or 2.77% more from 290.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.1% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 28,175 shares in its portfolio. Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Corp has 173,543 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Iberiabank reported 172,370 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 84,544 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.04% stake. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 320,389 shares. 74,569 are held by Utah Retirement. Amica Mutual Insur, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,220 shares. Moreover, Cypress Grp has 0.11% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 33,610 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Cap Advsrs Ok holds 669,099 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,428 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Mercer Advisers owns 630 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GMEX Taps IBM Blockchain to Support Digital Assets – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Assetmark stated it has 2,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,604 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital invested in 26,294 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Country Club Tru Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 78,313 shares. Old Point Trust Financial Services N A has 0.77% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.11% or 8,848 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 60.48M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc holds 0.12% or 1,409 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 542,050 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,479 shares. 11,973 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,024 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Company Il has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,169 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,600 shares to 200 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).