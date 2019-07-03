Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Cut Its Position; Raymond James Trust Decreased Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $758,270

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,560 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 11,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 47,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,625 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, down from 381,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.53M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT)

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 266,889 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $250.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 898,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $111,746 activity.

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $133.76 million for 12.40 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment accumulated 47,560 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Argi Services Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 160,509 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.07% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp reported 10,851 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Tdam Usa has 44,542 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Epoch Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.4% or 5.62M shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 90,000 shares. Two Sigma has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.03% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Advisors Inc Ok reported 164,230 shares. Zeke Ltd Llc stated it has 24,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.