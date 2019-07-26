Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake by $415,424; Eagle Boston Investment Management Trimmed Calamp (CAMP) Position by $697,752

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 58,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,049 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 208,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 440,550 shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 25,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 100,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 4.38 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT); 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT)

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13,377 shares to 66,992 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 8,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.