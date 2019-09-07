People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Comparing side by side

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Utah Bancorp 28 4.34 N/A 2.23 13.59 Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.39 N/A 2.28 11.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of People’s Utah Bancorp and Simmons First National Corporation. Simmons First National Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to People’s Utah Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. People’s Utah Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Simmons First National Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Utah Bancorp 0.00% 14.2% 1.8% Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

People’s Utah Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Simmons First National Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for People’s Utah Bancorp and Simmons First National Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s Utah Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Simmons First National Corporation is $30, which is potential 27.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.2% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares and 64.9% of Simmons First National Corporation shares. People’s Utah Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Simmons First National Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s Utah Bancorp 3.48% 0.83% 7.68% 3.06% -15.01% 0.5% Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71%

For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp has weaker performance than Simmons First National Corporation

Summary

People’s Utah Bancorp beats on 7 of the 10 factors Simmons First National Corporation.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.