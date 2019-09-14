People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Contrasting side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|28
|4.72
|N/A
|2.23
|13.59
|Banco Santander-Chile
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|1.73
|16.79
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for People’s Utah Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile has lower earnings, but higher revenue than People’s Utah Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. People’s Utah Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|0.00%
|14.2%
|1.8%
|Banco Santander-Chile
|0.00%
|17.9%
|1.5%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.62 shows that People’s Utah Bancorp is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander-Chile is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for People’s Utah Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Banco Santander-Chile
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Banco Santander-Chile is $31.33, which is potential 7.33% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both People’s Utah Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile are owned by institutional investors at 38.2% and 15.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|3.48%
|0.83%
|7.68%
|3.06%
|-15.01%
|0.5%
|Banco Santander-Chile
|-2.13%
|-3.37%
|5.19%
|-9.32%
|-11.48%
|-3.04%
For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp has 0.5% stronger performance while Banco Santander-Chile has -3.04% weaker performance.
Summary
Banco Santander-Chile beats People’s Utah Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.
