People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Contrasting side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Utah Bancorp 28 4.72 N/A 2.23 13.59 Banco Santander-Chile 29 0.00 N/A 1.73 16.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for People’s Utah Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile has lower earnings, but higher revenue than People’s Utah Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. People’s Utah Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Utah Bancorp 0.00% 14.2% 1.8% Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 17.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that People’s Utah Bancorp is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander-Chile is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for People’s Utah Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s Utah Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Banco Santander-Chile is $31.33, which is potential 7.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both People’s Utah Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile are owned by institutional investors at 38.2% and 15.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s Utah Bancorp 3.48% 0.83% 7.68% 3.06% -15.01% 0.5% Banco Santander-Chile -2.13% -3.37% 5.19% -9.32% -11.48% -3.04%

For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp has 0.5% stronger performance while Banco Santander-Chile has -3.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats People’s Utah Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.