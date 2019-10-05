People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; Shorts at WIZE PHARMA (WIZP) Lowered By 20.83%

WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP) had a decrease of 20.83% in short interest. WIZP’s SI was 1,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 20.83% from 2,400 shares previously. With 30,700 avg volume, 0 days are for WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s short sellers to cover WIZP’s short positions. The stock increased 18.86% or $0.0484 during the last trading session, reaching $0.305. About 1,200 shares traded. Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. PUB’s profit would be $11.30 million giving it 11.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, People's Utah Bancorp’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 17,257 shares traded. People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has declined 15.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical PUB News: 22/04/2018 DJ People’s Utah Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUB); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UTAH BANCORP PUB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 25/04/2018 – People’s Utah Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for PeopleÂ’s Intermountain Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $531.87 million. It offers a range of deposit services and products, such as personal checking and savings accounts, and other consumer banking products, including electronic banking; construction, acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans; and equipment lease financing, and leasing services and products. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; SBA loans; mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machines, treasury management services, remote deposit capture, and bill pay; and other products, such as cashierÂ’s checks, money orders, credit and debit cards, and safe deposit services.

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. The company has market cap of $3.24 million. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets LO2A products for the treatment of DES in Germany and Switzerland; DES and CCH in Hungary; and DES and SjÃ¶gren's in the Netherlands.