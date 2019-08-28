Peoples United Financial (PBCT) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Holding in Insteel Industries (IIIN) by $418,660

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 20,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 15,995 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 37,196 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 180.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 171,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 267,427 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 95,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 4.13M shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought $89,300 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 26,961 shares to 181,517 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 31,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset invested 1.05% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 43,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 50,072 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,950 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd holds 63,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,583 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 15,924 shares stake. Geode Limited Liability has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 226,715 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated owns 153,998 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 113,286 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Systematic Management Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). 7,537 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 24,255 shares. Bruce Company Incorporated holds 0.78% or 190,000 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,179 shares to 252,798 shares, valued at $48.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,963 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP).