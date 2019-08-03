People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Since People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 17 3.68 N/A 1.28 12.86 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 10 1.00 N/A 9.47 0.80

In table 1 we can see People’s United Financial Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to People’s United Financial Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. People’s United Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us People’s United Financial Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1% Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that People’s United Financial Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for People’s United Financial Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 32.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79% Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. has 13.79% stronger performance while Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has -34.79% weaker performance.

Summary

People’s United Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.