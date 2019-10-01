People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) EPS Estimated At $0.34; Shorts at CECONOMY AG ORDINARY SHARES (MTAGF) Lowered By 22.5%

Analysts expect People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. PBCT’s profit would be $135.52M giving it 11.50 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, People's United Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 1.71 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

CECONOMY AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) had a decrease of 22.5% in short interest. MTAGF’s SI was 1.22 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 22.5% from 1.57M shares previously. It closed at $5.26 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold People's United Financial, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 298.43 million shares or 2.77% more from 290.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.