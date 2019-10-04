People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 15 0.83 389.26M 1.28 12.86 Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 0.00 22.35M 1.13 14.92

Table 1 demonstrates People’s United Financial Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waterstone Financial Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than People’s United Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. People’s United Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has People’s United Financial Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 2,569,372,937.29% 7.6% 1% Waterstone Financial Inc. 132,248,520.71% 7.7% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

People’s United Financial Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waterstone Financial Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for People’s United Financial Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Waterstone Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of People’s United Financial Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 12.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares and 60.1% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79% Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Waterstone Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors People’s United Financial Inc. beats Waterstone Financial Inc.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.