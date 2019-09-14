People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 16 3.90 N/A 1.28 12.86 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.47 N/A 0.74 19.33

In table 1 we can see People’s United Financial Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Financial Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to People’s United Financial Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. People’s United Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of United Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides People’s United Financial Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

People’s United Financial Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both People’s United Financial Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 69% respectively. About 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. had bullish trend while United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

People’s United Financial Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.