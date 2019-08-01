People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Contrasting side by side

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 17 3.92 N/A 1.26 12.85 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 5.97 N/A 1.02 16.96

Table 1 demonstrates People’s United Financial Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prudential Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to People’s United Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. People’s United Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that People’s United Financial Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Prudential Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has -0.1 beta which makes it 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

People’s United Financial Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 40.1%. Insiders held 0.3% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -5.05% -4.71% -5.38% 2.99% -12.92% 12.06% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.06% 0.76% -3.36% -2.7% -0.35% -1.87%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Prudential Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.